Ivy Nord and EMMA/EMMY Collide on Entrancing House Tune "Bitter Sweet"

Two powerful female duos collide in "Bitter Sweet," a smooth progressive house track from Ivy Nord and EMMA/EMMY.

DJ duo EMMA/EMMY did a brilliant job with the production here, creating a hypnotic beat that fuses elements of deep house and trance in a pulsing arrangement. Bubbly synths and a warm bassline fill the stereo as the vocals of Stockholm-based tandem Ivy Nord take center stage. The songstresses connect in harmony, offering a dynamic topline that floats nicely atop the track's club-driven percussive elements.

Ivy Nord and EMMA/EMMY first met when in 2020, when one member of each duo attended classes at the same school. They eventually became best friends, and in the spring of 2021 they started working on a demo that would eventually become "Bitter Sweet."Instead of competing with each other, they decided to join forces and work on creating something special.

"Seeing other women as competition is outdated and we are here to prove that!" EMMA/EMMY said. "Life becomes much more enjoyable when we do the things we love, with the people we love and at the same time putting a smile on other people's faces."

Fast-forward to summer, and the track serves as a formidable debut for what looks like a bright career in dance music for both duos. With their combination of airy voices and spellbinding sound design, the sky is the limit for Ivy Nord and EMMA/EMMY.

