Funk and Soul Pervade J. Worra's Three-Track "some ppl fall" EP
Publish date:

Funk and Soul Pervade J. Worra's Three-Track "some ppl fall" EP

Out now on Club Sweat, the EP comes in the midst of J. Worra's nationwide tour.
Author:

c/o Press

Out now on Club Sweat, the EP comes in the midst of J. Worra's nationwide tour.

LA-based DJ and producer J. Worra' three track EP some ppl fall is out now on Sweat It Out’s Club Sweat. In signature J. Worra style, funk and soul pervade the record, which is built for the dancefloor.

With support from Gorgon City, Martin Garrix, Walker & Royce, VNSSA, and others, previously released tunes “Chunk Funk” and “some ppl fall” put funky bass licks, disco-inspired synths, and soulful vocal chops on the center stage. On her newest track “YOU,” J. Worra highlights the emotive vocals of Cat Conners over a groovy house beat consisting of a pulsing bassline and punchy hats.

"The idea for 'YOU' came on by some reverse engineering,” J. Worra said about her creative process for the song. “I re-purposed the drums from a remix I did over the summer (pro tip always save your drums), then found a vocal and chopped that up into a melody. The melody became the inspiration for Cat's vocal which she absolutely crushed. Excited to round out the EP with this stomper!”

Recommended Articles

slander subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER, Subtronics, and JT Roach Collide on Anthemic Bass Single "Gravity"

The bass anthem of the summer has arrived.

calvin harris eli brown
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris' Love Regenerator Returns With Soulful Collab With Eli Brown, "We Can Come Together"

Using clever vocal sampling, the track doubles as a call to action as we trudge through the tumultuous times contrived by COVID-19.

J. Worra
MUSIC RELEASES

Funk and Soul Pervade J. Worra's Three-Track "some ppl fall" EP

Out now on Club Sweat, the EP comes in the midst of J. Worra's nationwide tour.

Having performed at Coachella, HARD Summer, Dirtybird Campout, Holy Ship!, and Lightning in a Bottle, among others, J. Worra provides a fresh spin on house music and has helped to carve out a space for women in the dance music scene. Currently on a nationwide tour, the LA DJ is gearing up to perform at a handful of festivals, such as EDC Las Vegas and Freaky Deaky.

Catch J. Worra’s tour schedule here and listen to her some ppl fall EP on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW J. WORRA

Facebook: facebook.com/JWorra
Twitter: twitter.com/JWorra
Instagram: instagram.com/jworra
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jLdfU3

Related

John Summit Parachute Youth
MUSIC RELEASES

John Summit Breathes New Life Into Parachute Youth’s "Better Than This"

The rework captures the same blissful and summery feeling of the original with a more energetic flourish.

Yung Bae
MUSIC RELEASES

Yung Bae Teams Up With AWOLNATION for Future Funk Track “Disco Body Parts”

Out via Sony Music’s Arista Records, the lively song reflects the beatmaker’s colorful and vibrant persona.

kaskade tishmal
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Taps Tishmal for Second Single Off Upcoming "Redux 005" EP

In classic Redux fashion, “The New James Dean” delivers a chilled-out house beat.

168738926_221839733066919_4219309568921987794_n
MUSIC RELEASES

How Supertaste Set Up a Pop-Up Studio in the Tennessee Mountains to Record "Super Classic"

This feel-good disco tune is the first single off Supertaste's forthcoming sophomore EP.

Honey-Dijon
MUSIC RELEASES

Honey Dijon's New Disco Track "Downtown" Captures the Freedom Found on Dancefloors

“Clubs for me are not just hedonistic dens of entertainment, but a place to meet, mate, create, and participate fearlessly!”

2Maduk_2019
MUSIC RELEASES

Maduk Returns with New Three-Track Release

Go / Coming Down is out now via Liquicity.

147101846_266595768172052_2830565141843753133_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to SNBRN's Introspective New Single "Echoes," Which Helped Him Out of Depression

“Before jumping on this record I didn’t work on music for at least 8 months”

BIJOU
MUSIC RELEASES

BIJOU Returns to Night Bass With 3-Track "187 Proof" EP

Providing classic boisterous and groovy G-house beats, this EP is equal parts fun and raucous.