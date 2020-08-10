Journey Into the Deep Melodic Stylings of Jaakob's "Yours"

Swedish DJ and producer Jaakob is here with his debut single "Yours," a stellar single that explores the most cavernous depths of the house music spectrum.

"Yours" is a hypnotic deep house ballad that serves as an emphatic debut from the Swedish young gun. It's a subtle yet soaring track with angelic vocals and entrancing synth work, which combine to serenade listeners through a melodic audial journey. Sometimes simpler songs triumph over complex arrangements and sound design, and "Yours" is a fantastic example, using lush soundscapes and shimmering synths to spellbinding effect.

"Yours" also received a cosign from YouTuber Logan Paul, who recently used the single in an ad for his clothing brand. Check out the video here.

Journey into the melodic house stylings of Jaakob's "Yours" below.

