Jake Daniels Drops Spellbinding Alt-Pop Single "Killer"

A haunting new tune in homage of 80s horror flicks.
Jake Daniels has taken his love of 80s horror films and translated it into a thrilling, dance-friendly new single aptly titled "Killer." 

The alternative pop track highlights Daniels' prowess in storytelling through music production. It takes the listener on an eerie journey from the perspective of—you guessed it—a killer.

The song's unique production features a driving bassline, with the artist's distinctive, sultry vocals taking center stage. The overall instrumentation of "Killer" is minimalistic and rhythmic in nature, creating a subtle yet emphatic atmosphere to pair with the song's haunting lyrics.

Jake Daniels is no new kid on the block. The upstate New York-based artist earned the number-one spot on numerous alternative pop charts, including those on Apple Music, iTunes, Deezer, and Amazon Music, among other platforms. He has over 65 million worldwide streams under his belt and is bound to boost those numbers after the release of "Killer," a song that has undeniable streaming appeal with its foot-tapping arrangement. 

You can listen to the spellbinding "Killer" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW JAKE DANIELS:

Twitter: twitter.com/jakedanielsmus
Instagram: instagram.com/jakedanielsmus
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ev2Jh8

