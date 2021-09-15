September 16, 2021
Jake Daniels Drops Angsty Alt-Rock Crossover Jam "Liar"
Publish date:

Jake Daniels Drops Angsty Alt-Rock Crossover Jam "Liar"

"You are the match and I’m the fire baby."
Author:
"You are the match and I’m the fire baby."

New York-based artist Jake Daniels has returned with his fourth track of the year, the gritty "Liar," via CloudKid. 

"Liar" is a searing single that tells the familiar tale of a toxic and obsessive relationship, which of course never ends well. As per the anthemic track's title, "Liar" follows a main character who is in love with someone who continues to lie to him—but like the throes of any addiction, he can't help but re-enter the tantalizingly dangerous waters. 

"He struggles letting go of his infatuation and attraction towards her as she is obsessive over him, even though she is a liar of the worst kind," Daniels explained. "You could even say that she’s downright ‘evil,’ using her looks to entrap men, offering something in return for giving them a part of herself."

The new tune highlights Daniels' versatility and prowess in storytelling through music production. With "Liar," he has taken a tale as old as time and translated it into a bold, hypnotic, alt-rock crossover jam.

Recommended Articles

ade
NEWS

ADE Festival 2021 Moving Forward Despite New COVID-19 Regulations

This year's Amsterdam Dance Event, on the other hand, has sadly been abandoned.

Imagine-Music-Festival-2018
EVENTS

Imagine Music Festival Cancelled Due to Severe Weather Caused by Hurricane Nicholas

Imagine Music Festival was supposed to begin in two days, but mother nature sadly had other plans.

JAKE PRESS PIC 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Jake Daniels Drops Angsty Alt-Rock Crossover Jam "Liar"

"You are the match and I’m the fire baby."

Despite the song's subject matter, the unique production features a punchy bassline paired with Daniels' sultry vocals. Overall, the soundscapes in "Liar" are minimalistic in nature, a shrewd move which lets the story at hand take the forefront. As the hook affirms, "You’re such a liar babe, You are the match and I’m the fire baby."

You can listen to "Liar" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW JAKE DANIELS:

Facebook: facebook.com/jakedanielsmus
Twitter: twitter.com/jakedanielsmus
Instagram: instagram.com/jakedanielsmus
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ev2Jh8

Related

image1-2
MUSIC RELEASES

Jake Daniels Drops Spellbinding Alt-Pop Single "Killer"

A haunting new tune in homage of 80s horror flicks.

Makeshft
MUSIC RELEASES

MAKESHFT Drops Dominant Sophomore EP, "The Machine"

"Buckle up because where I am taking you there's no way out."

Melsen & Flexxus
MUSIC RELEASES

Melsen and Flexxus Drop Hopeful House Single, "Try Again"

This new love song is sure to get you moving.

Photo May 03, 9 41 03 AM (4)
MUSIC RELEASES

Naliya and Daniel Allan Deliver "Pages"

The perfect sultry electro-pop track to kick start summer.

75564634_2966533693374020_5313270030035582976_n
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Drops Sultry New Single "Inspirado En Mexico" While in Los Cabos

One of my biggest inspirations to create music is when I travel and appreciate the culture of the country that I’m in.

Saint Punk Closeup Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Alt-Rock Meets Electronic in Saint Punk's Scintillating Two-Track Remix Pack of The Used's "The Taste of Ink"

Saint Punk turned the clock back to 2002.

IMG_1834
MUSIC RELEASES

OneUpDuo Drop Soulful Nu-Disco Jam "N'EAUX"

"N'EAUX" is dripping in attitude.

Valoramous and Clawdeeoh
MUSIC RELEASES

Clawdeeoh and Valoramous Drop Country-Dance Crossover "Coming Home"

Coming home is a “feeling unlike any other.”