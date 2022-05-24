Skip to main content
James Blake's New Album Is Designed To Assist With Building Better Sleep Habits

James Blake's New Album Is Designed To Assist With Building Better Sleep Habits

The album was created by leveraging generative AI music technology.

Wikimedia Commons

The album was created by leveraging generative AI music technology.

James Blake's new album is a snoozer by design.

If you thought music was purely an entertainment medium, James Blake might challenge that mindset. Releasing the first functional album under a major label imprint, Blake's effort aims to create healthier sleep. The album is a product made in part with the assistance of the generative AI technology application, Endel

Endel's cutting-edge technology creates a feedback loop by which the music adapts and changes based on the time of day, the user's heart rate, their movements, and more. Blake has honed his penchant for ambient music in recent times, originally making the leap towards developing ethereal soundscapes in 2020, during what he called a "beat holiday." At the time, the project received praise from the pioneering ambient producer, Brian Eno.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Gryffin (cred Sam Dameshek)
MUSIC RELEASES

Check Out Gryffin’s EDM.com Festival Hits Playlist Takeover Ahead Of His Sunset Music Festival 2022 Performance

Gryffin is still buzzing off the release of his latest album single "Caught Up” alongside singer and songwriter Olivia O'Brien.

By Konstantinos Karakolis1 hour ago
james blake
MUSIC RELEASES

James Blake's New Album Is Designed To Assist With Building Better Sleep Habits

The album was created by leveraging generative AI music technology.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
Tiesto 8.21 (2)
GEAR + TECH

Tiësto Makes His Foray Into NFTs With "All Access Eagle" Launch At EDC Las Vegas

Fans can grab a copy for a limited time through the LGND platform.

By Cameron Sunkel6 hours ago

“The Wind Down soundscape I created with Endel lets me explore the more ambient side of my music and create a project to support people in a new way," James Blake says in a press release shared with EDM.com. “It's mesmerizing to hear how my music blends with the science-based sounds of Endel's AI and I think we've invented something not just beautiful or even meaningful, but truly practical."

James Blake's Wind Down is out now via Polydor/Republic Records/UMG.

Related

skrillex starrah
NEWS

Skrillex, James Blake, More to Appear on Starrah's Forthcoming Album

Starrah's album will feature new music from Skrillex, ensuring at least one of two coveted unreleased collaborations will finally see the light of day.

James Blake
NEWS

James Blake Reveals He Wrote a Secret Ambient Album

Let's hold out hope that James Blake's ambient debut sees the light of day.

161337969_193808569207586_4435122945160208612_o
MUSIC RELEASES

Starrah Taps Skrillex, James Blake, More for Debut Album: Listen

"The Longest Interlude" also features production from Boi-1da and Niles Rodgers, among other elite music producers.

flatbush zombies
MUSIC RELEASES

Flatbush Zombies Tap Grammy-Winning Electronic Producer James Blake for Haunting Single "Afterlife"

"Afterlife" and its accompanying music video make for a mind-bending experience.

James Blake
MUSIC RELEASES

James Blake Surprises Fans With New EP and Announces Boiler Room DJ Set

This will be his first DJ set at the Boiler Room since 2013.

james blake
FEATURES

The Beautifully Unpredictable Duality of James Blake

A candid interview with the prolific Blake, whose Grammy-nominated single "Before" proved that his approach to genre conventions is as madcap as it is fluid.

James Blake
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch James Blake's Trippy Music Video for "Are You Even Real?"

Blake's animated video is a spellbinding ode to his aching sound.

James Blake
MUSIC RELEASES

Over Three Years Later, James Blake Finally Releases Cover of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed"

The cover had haunted fans' dreams since he debuted it in May 2017.