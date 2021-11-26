James Dece Drops Ruthless Dubstep Banger "LED Poisoning"
James Dece's latest single is—for lack of a better phrase—not for the faint of heart.
The bass music producer has unveiled "LED Poisoning," a ruthless track that doubles as a call-to-action for the rail-riders. Dece pulls no punches with this no-holds-barred banger, which blends elements of dubstep and riddim for a head-banging anthem.
Complete with three distinct drops, "LED Poisoning" is an adventure from start to finish. The first two are thunderous, with screeching bass patches that pulverize along with thick snares. After a rave-inspired break with menacing leads, Dece brings the track home in its venom-laced third drop, which he kicks off in double-time with a hyper-house fake-out before flinging headlong into a rowdy riddim section.
James Dece is a rising electronic music artist with early roots in hip-hop production, metal and drum & bass. However, his bread and butter is dubstep, counting Zomboy, MUST DIE!, Oddprophet and Space Laces as influences on his music. Prior to the release of "LED Poisoning," he received Spotify playlist support from a number of bass music stars, such as Jauz, Sikdope, Slushii, and Tokyo Machine.
You can listen to "LED Poisoning" below and stream the track on your go-to platform here.
