Skip to main content
James Dece’s New Single "On One" Is an Ode to Classic Electro

James Dece’s New Single "On One" Is an Ode to Classic Electro

“On One” puts Dece's skills on display via a ruthless electro house arrangement.

James Dece/Facebook

“On One” puts Dece's skills on display via a ruthless electro house arrangement.

Channeling the electro energy of the early 2010s, promising DJ and producer James Dece has returned with a new single, “On One.”

“On One” puts Dece's skills on display via a ruthless, four-on-the-floor electro arrangement. Out now by way of FiXT Music, the single is a sinister and hard-hitting effort and an ode to a timeless style of dance music—one that Dece tackles head-on.

Infectious chords and energetic vocal samples kick off the track, which quickly picks up the pace as it transitions toward its drop. Driven by frenetic, intoxicating sound and heavy drum programming, “On One” doesn’t disappoint. Dece even switches things up in the latter half of the track, transofrming the record into a half-time banger with dubstep elements bound to grab the attention of bass music fans.

Listen to "On One" below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

254961908_315116967094612_2314791652692984069_n
MUSIC RELEASES

James Dece’s New Single "On One" Is an Ode to Classic Electro

“On One” puts Dece's skills on display via a ruthless electro house arrangement.

By EDM.com Staff
elon musk
Lifestyle

Elon Musk's "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" Song Featured In New Tesla Ad: Watch

Tesla is rinsing out Musk's 2020 single in a commercial featuring synchronizing Tesla models.

By Cameron Sunkel
299259775_5371779332909866_7790485516651572587_n
EVENTS

Watch Hardwell's One and Only Performance From Ibiza In 2022

Hardwell delivered the hits as the era of "REBELS NEVER DIE" heats up.

By Cameron Sunkel

Before pivoting to bass music, Dece had built up a unique skill set experimenting with a range of genres, among them metal, hip-hop and drum & bass. With his involvement in music stretching over the past two decades, he channels his thoughts and feelings into his productions while continuously striving to explore creativity and deep expression.

Dece's accolades extend beyond the studio and streaming platforms by way of his live appearances in support of renowned acts such as Ookay, Seven Lions, Dr. Fresch, Ghastly, MiTiS and more.

Stream "On One" here.

FOLLOW JAMES DECE:

Facebook: facebook.com/jamesdeceofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/jamesdece
Twitter: twitter.com/jamesdece
Spotify: spoti.fi/3QIRoff

Related

tokyo machine
MUSIC RELEASES

Tokyo Machine Drops New Electro Single "Saikou"

Welcome to electro house in 2019.

Headshot MERLIN
MUSIC RELEASES

MEIRLIN Commemorates Her New Life "In California" With New Electro-Pop Single

Originally from Japan, MEIRLIN has made a name of herself as an international artist.

K1 6143 PhotoBy Marcus Maschwitz
MUSIC RELEASES

Kennedy One Drops Hypnotic Progressive House Single "Drive"

A mesmeric house tune perfect to get lost to on a long, late-night drive.

Bootleg Contraband
MUSIC RELEASES

An Ode to Humanity: Bootleg Contraband Deliver Debut Album, "I/O"

With the LP, the tandem wish to instill a "feeling of curiosity and hope for what is next to come."

206029657_650710099179959_6518850686175897882_n
MUSIC RELEASES

JORA Taps Norah B. for Riveting Future Rave Single "One Last Time"

JORA is one of the top prospects in the future rave scene.

image_50736641
MUSIC RELEASES

VRDGO Drop Blistering Electro House Bomb "Light It Up"

The track arrived by way of a new compilation on Tommie Sunshine's venerated Brooklyn Fire banner.

Rich DietZ - Only Fans Song - Header
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Rich Dietz's New House Banger, an Ode to the Hard Workers of OnlyFans

A seductive tech house banger from the red-hot house duo.

MAX_M_COMING_THROUGH_DEF_HD-min
MUSIC RELEASES

Max M Is "Coming Through" With His Latest Electro-Pop Single

The official music video for "Coming Through" depicts a woman on a quest.