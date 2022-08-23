James Dece’s New Single "On One" Is an Ode to Classic Electro

Channeling the electro energy of the early 2010s, promising DJ and producer James Dece has returned with a new single, “On One.”

“On One” puts Dece's skills on display via a ruthless, four-on-the-floor electro arrangement. Out now by way of FiXT Music, the single is a sinister and hard-hitting effort and an ode to a timeless style of dance music—one that Dece tackles head-on.

Infectious chords and energetic vocal samples kick off the track, which quickly picks up the pace as it transitions toward its drop. Driven by frenetic, intoxicating sound and heavy drum programming, “On One” doesn’t disappoint. Dece even switches things up in the latter half of the track, transofrming the record into a half-time banger with dubstep elements bound to grab the attention of bass music fans.

Listen to "On One" below.

Before pivoting to bass music, Dece had built up a unique skill set experimenting with a range of genres, among them metal, hip-hop and drum & bass. With his involvement in music stretching over the past two decades, he channels his thoughts and feelings into his productions while continuously striving to explore creativity and deep expression.

Dece's accolades extend beyond the studio and streaming platforms by way of his live appearances in support of renowned acts such as Ookay, Seven Lions, Dr. Fresch, Ghastly, MiTiS and more.

Stream "On One" here.

