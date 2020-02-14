James Dece Dices Up the Sounds on "Switchblade"

Los Angeles rising star James Dece (real name Jonathan Baron Miller) is becoming a force to be reckoned with in the realm of bass music. His recent singles "Flippin' It" and "Blow Up" are perfectly explanatory of that statement, but Miller's latest track, "Switchblade," just switched things up in a big way.

"Switchblade" is an exciting amalgamation of genres, transcending just one style and bringing something unique and wildly entertaining to the table. Miller's latest fuses elements of psytrance, dubstep, breaks, and more to evoke a truly original sound.

A rapidly paced four-to-the-floor beat builds the intensity up from the moment the track starts, but when the first drop hits, a psytrance-inspired triplet rhythm cranks things up to eleven. Miller then adds a clever breaks section smack in the middle of "Switchblade," only to catch the listener off guard with an impressive second drop to make the headbangers go wild.

James Dece's latest single is sporadic in the best possible way. Changing things up at every possible turn can be exhausting, but Miller's ability to fuse styles and sections seamlessly provides a fresh and fun journey through genres that is difficult to accomplish and highlights his talent as a producer.

"Switchblade" is out on all platforms now, and can be found here.

