Jamie Foxx to Appear on Solomun's First Album Since 2009, "Nobody Is Not Loved"

Solomun is on the verge of dropping his second full-length album, Nobody Is Not Loved in May 2021. Ahead of the hotly anticipated album's release, the renowned deep house and techno producer recently unveiled the record's official tracklist, which features some high-profile collaborators.

Famed singer-songwriter and film superstar Jamie Foxx is set to appear on the record's opening track, "Ocean." He is set to join fellow collaborators Planningtorock, Zoot Woman, ÄTNA, Anne Clark, Isolation Berlin, and Tom Smith. Solomun's forthcoming album—his first since 2009's Dance Baby—will of course feature his signature techno and house sound, but it is also said to explore new sonic territory, such as new wave, post-punk, and even synth-pop.

Nobody Is Not Loved will officially drop on May 14th, 2021 by way of his own NINL banner, a new imprint developed in partnership with BMG. Check out the record's full tracklist below, as well as the music videos for previously released singles "Home" and "Kreatur der Nacht" with Isolation Berlin.

Tracklist:

01. Ocean feat. Jamie Foxx

02. Home

03. Your Love Gives Me Gravity feat. Planningtorock

04. The Center Will Not Hold

05. Out Of Focus feat. Zoot Woman

06. Tuk Tuk feat. ÄTNA

07. Never Sleep Again

08. Take Control feat. Anne Clark

09. Kreatur der Nacht feat. Isolation Berlin

10. Wadim

11. Prospect feat. ÄTNA

12. Night Travel feat. Tom Smith

