JARETT Releases Breezy Debut Single "TRAVEL"

Rising Vancouver-based artist JARETT has arrived with his debut single "TRAVEL." The dancehall-inspired track comes at the perfect time, as the weather is warming and live events are slowly returning.

The groovy "TRAVEL," written and performed by the blossoming JARETT and produced by Diamond Style, draws influence from the infectious Caribbean stylings of Major Lazer and Sean Paul. The electronic-pop crossover features an intoxicating vocal performance that would flourish at both a beach party and in a nightclub. Diamond Style balances the dancehall beat with rhythmic hip-hop elements and alchemizes them into a radio-friendly production. 

JARETT's upbringing has had a direct effect on his musical journey. He was raised in Toronto with a Bajan family and traveled across the Caribbean, soaking in the region's rich culture. His love of globetrotting was the creative inspiration for "TRAVEL." He hopes the single will serve as a sense of nostalgia for listeners who are yearning to get back out in the world. 

“The world is in lockdown and people want to get out of their comfort zone,” JARETT explained in a press release. “I want people to feel like there’s something to look forward to after all of this is over. Just because we’re here now doesn’t mean we’ll be here forever.” 

"TRAVEL" is the first of three dance-pop singles JARETT is dropping this spring. You can stream the track across all platforms here

Facebook: facebook.com/jarettmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/jarettmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mtXQZj

