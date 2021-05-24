DANK Unveils Riveting Techno Remix of Jason Cluff's "Here For Music"

DANK Unveils Riveting Techno Remix of Jason Cluff's "Here For Music"

A rave-ready remix from a New York mainstay.
Author:
Publish date:

DANK

A rave-ready remix from a New York mainstay.

With decades under his belt in the New York club scene, DANK has returned with his next hard-hitting techno track. This time around he lends his expertise to Jason Cluff's "Here For Music," dropping a remix packed with power and the potential to ignite dance-floors.

Though minimalistic in nature, the energy of DANK's new remix is palpable and will conjure imagery of dark underground warehouses, where nothing but strobes capture the movement of the crowd. It features steady, punching synth stabs and warbling bass that rumble with industrial flair. The arpeggiating chords that guide the melody are haunting and hypnotic, and sporadic vocal chops add a nuanced undercurrent.

However, it's the drops here that emerge as the song's pièce de résistance. Just when the listener settles into the rhythm, the second segment pummels through with vigor. As the pace cranks higher, so too does the intensity, as the beat builds and builds until DANK finally relents, releasing his mesmeric hold.

Take a listen to DANK's "Here For Music" remix below.

DANK came of age in the NYC nightlife scene in its heyday back in the 90s, which is reflected wholeheartedly in his old-school production style. He's gone on to launch his own label, Funky Element Records, and has situated himself as a premier remixer tackling the likes of Daft Punk, Rihanna, Avicii, and more.

According to a press release, DANK is sitting on a wealth of new music. Fans should stay tuned in by following along on his socials below. 

FOLLOW DANK:

Facebook: facebook.com/dankofficialmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/dankofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/dankofficialmusic
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2RzT1CX

Related

The cover art for "New York Fuckin City" by DANK.
MUSIC RELEASES

Dank Delivers a Genre-Bending Masterpiece with "New York Fuckin City"

"New York Fuckin City" samples the guitar riff from Metallica's "Seek and Destroy."

DANK One Time
MUSIC RELEASES

DANK Pushes the Boundaries of His Sound with Eclectic New Single, "One Time"

"One Time" marks yet another genre-be-damned release by NYC mainstay DANK.

DANK LIVINITUP EArthquake
MUSIC RELEASES

DANK Delivers Main Stage Weapons "LIVINITUP" and "Earthquake" Remix via TurnItUp Muzik

The newest singles by DANK are perfectly timed for the peak of the festival season.

DANK - Jungle Boogie (Album Cover / Square)
MUSIC RELEASES

DANK Goes Wild With New Single "Jungle Boogie"

DANK unleashes a new future bounce record titled "Jungle Boogie" on TurnItUp Muzik.

Sander van Doorn
MUSIC RELEASES

Sander van Doorn Drops Thumping Techno Single "What You Want" [Premiere]

The driving new single is out now via Doorn Records.

unnamed-20
MUSIC RELEASES

Tchami Delivers Stunning Remix of Surf Mesa and Madison Beer's "Carried Away"

A deep house remix ready for festival season.

ILLENIUM
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium Unveils Diverse Second Edition of "Nightlight" Remixes

The compilation album covers everything from house to hardstyle.

pjimage (15)
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason McKenzy and Trove on the "Mystery" of Love

McKenzy and Trove speak to all the lovers out there with the new single "Mystery."