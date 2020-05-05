Jason McKenzy and Trove On the "Mystery" of Love

Belgium-based EDM producer Jason McKenzy is here to release his latest feel-good track "Mystery," featuring singer/songwriter Trove. These two artists have come together to create a single that channels a familiar feeling every star-crossed lover has come across. If you are missing that special someone, or lucky enough to be quarantined with them, this track is sure to tug at the heartstrings.

"I just want to make great music that connects people emotionally," said McKenzy. "I love the thing Trove did with the lyrics. He is a great artist."

"Mystery" opens with a warm guitar chord, as Trove's emotive vocals beckon their way in. The pop-centric tone expands into a bright, explosive future bass drop, evoking that feeling when two souls meet and sparks fly. The love letter progresses with airy piano notes, soaring synths, and sharp punches, building it up to be a beaming piece of production.

"I wrote 'Mystery' about the unexpected and exciting moment you feel when you meet someone new where there is an obvious connection present," said Trove. "You don’t know where anything will go but for that moment both of you are focused on being right there and present, the rest is a mystery."

McKenzy entered into the music scene at a young age by hosting his own radio show called Disaster Of Madness on local stations first in the US, and again in Belgium after he relocated. At the age of 18, he launched his record label, VC Records, as a tribute to his late grandfather. Since then, he's gone on to launch some impressive releases, including one this year titled "Monkey Dance," which received notoriety on TikTok.

