Jason Ross Releases Debut Album, 1000 Faces, via Ophelia Records

Jason Ross' hotly anticipated debut full length 1000 Faces has dropped on none other than Seven Lions' own Ophelia Records.

The offering has been a long-awaited one for the Anjunabeats family who have come to know Ross well. Since 2014, he has made regular appearances on the label - but never to release a full-length project.

Last year appeared to mark a flashpoint in his breakout as Ross released a series of high-profile singles. The most notable installment came alongside longtime collaborator Seven Lions as well as Emilie Brandt, and it went by the title "Known You Before." The release of 1000 Faces sees the them taking another step together as it marks the first studio-length album backed by Seven Lions' Ophelia Records imprint.

With 1000 Faces Ross is aiming to continue his expansion. Teaming up with fellow producers such as Dabin and pop vocalists like Dia Frampton and Melanie Fontana, he is satisfying an increasingly mainstream appetite for his cathartic, melodic and bass-driven sound.

Jason Ross will be continuing his introduction on the road starting mid-February. For tickets visit the official 1000 Faces website.

