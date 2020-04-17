Jason Ross Shares Spellbinding "1000 Faces" Remix Package

Trance and future bass favorite Jason Ross today shared a gorgeous remix package for his debut album 1000 Faces. The three-track EP, which arrives on the Seven Lions-led electronic tastemaker Ophelia Records, features three diverse reworks spanning trap, dubstep, and deep house.

Just A Gent kicks things off with a breathtaking remix of "Leave Me To Wonder (with Fiora)." Long championed as one of the most forward-thinking producers in electronic music, the Australian wunderkind flaunts his hypnotic yet thunderous sound with a stentorian trap edit. Newcomer AWAKEND follows with an arpeggio-laden melodic dubstep rendition of "When The Night Falls (with Fiora)" before French producer Matt Fax closes out the bundle with an intoxicating deep house rework of the title track, "1000 Faces (with Dia Frampton)."

Ross' 1000 Faces proved to be a smash, climbing to #1 on Beatport's Top 100 Trap/Future Bass releases, peaking at #2 on the platform's Top 100 Dance releases, and reaching #3 on the US iTunes Dance chart. You can stream the remix package in full via your go-to streaming platform here.

