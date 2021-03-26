Jason Ross and Blanke Collide on Melodic Anthem "One More Day" With Chandler Leighton

Jason Ross has established himself as a prolific multi-faceted producer, as he's found success with both his trance singles as well as his melodic bass tunes. Today, the Ophelia Records mainstay has tapped EDM.com Class of 2021 inductee Blanke for their collaborative effort "One More Day" with Chandler Leighton.

The natural synergy of Ross and Blanke's sounds is apparent throughout the entirety of "One More Day." Opening with Leighton's signature airy vocals, an emotive, synth-laden drop soon takes center stage. Shortly after comes a second build-up, where rumbling basses flip the entire track on its head.

The mesmeric ebb and flow of "One More Day" speaks to the main theme of the song, which revolves around a toxic relationship. Both the lighter and heavier elements serve as examples of the highs and lows experienced within an unhealthy connection.

Listen to "One More Day" below and find it on all streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW JASON ROSS:

Facebook: facebook.com/JasonRossOfficial

Twitter: twitter.com/JasonRossOfc

Instagram: instagram.com/jasonrossofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3ocme25

FOLLOW BLANKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/blankemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/blankemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/blankemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3ptm6e9

FOLLOW CHANDLER LEIGHTON:

Facebook: facebook.com/ChandlerLeightonOfficial

Twitter: twitter.com/chanleighton

Instagram: instagram.com/chandlerleighton

Spotify: spoti.fi/2PxJJWm