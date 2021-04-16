Jason Ross and Nevve Connect on Heartfelt Single "Wild Ones"

Jason Ross and Nevve Connect on Heartfelt Single "Wild Ones"

"Wild Ones" is a catchy tune that allows both Jason Ross and Nevve's sounds to thrive.
Author:
Publish date:
"Wild Ones" is a catchy tune that allows both Jason Ross and Nevve's sounds to thrive.

Jason Ross has been unstoppable while preparing to release his upcoming EP. Late last month, he released a huge collaboration with Blanke and Chandler Leighton entitled "One More Day." Now, he's returned alongside Nevve for "Wild Ones," out via Ophelia Records

Similar to his previous release, "Wild Ones" forgoes the trance side of Ross' sound and embraces the melodic bass aspects. Nevve's vocals are always a welcome addition to any song and this is no exception. Her dreamy voice floats perfectly atop an array of fluttery, emotive elements. The slight pop-tinge mixed with the soaring synths and basses typically found within Jason Ross's tracks gives "Wild Ones" an inviting edge.

"Wild Ones" is the second single from Ross' currently unnamed EP that's due out in May. You can listen to "Wild Ones" on streaming platforms here

FOLLOW JASON ROSS:

Facebook: facebook.com/JasonRossOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/JasonRossOfc
Instagram: instagram.com/jasonrossofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ocme25

Related

Jason Ross and Blanke
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross and Blanke Collide on Melodic Anthem "One More Day" With Chandler Leighton

The combination of Jason Ross, Blanke, and Chandler Leighton feels incredibly natural.

Jason Ross Performing At Music Festival
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross Unveils Stunning New Single With Dabin & Dylan Matthew [PREMIERE]

Seven Lions' Ophelia Records debuts "One That Got Away," the second single from Jason Ross' highly anticipated album release.

jason-ross-1000-faces-e1570249726210
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross Releases Debut Album, 1000 Faces, via Ophelia Records

Jason Ross' debut project has arrived on Ophelia Records.

SLANDER Jason Ross
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER Channel Heaven Trap Roots in New Collaboration with Jason Ross

SLANDER and Jason Ross induce euphoria with their collaborative offering "Better Than Heaven."

Jason Ross
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross Shares Spellbinding "1000 Faces" Remix Package

The diverse three-tracker features remixes from Just A Gent, AWAKEND, and Matt Fax.

jasonross
INTERVIEWS

Jason Ross Discusses Debut EP and Working with Seven Lions [Interview]

The trance producer talks about his introduction to dance music, sound evolution, and partnerships with Seven Lions.

Seven Lions A.K.A. Jeff Montalvo during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions & Jason Ross Unleash Brand New Double Single “Ocean / The Sirens”

After announcing his new label Ophelia just last month, Seven Lions has teamed up with Jason Ross to release not just one, but a double single on the label!

Seven Lions Crystal Skies Jason Ross
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions and Jason Ross Reunite, Enlist Crystal Skies for "Foolish Of Me" [Premiere]

The follow-up to 2018's "Ocean" is just as epic as its predecessor.