Jason Ross and Nevve Connect on Heartfelt Single "Wild Ones"

"Wild Ones" is a catchy tune that allows both Jason Ross and Nevve's sounds to thrive.

Jason Ross has been unstoppable while preparing to release his upcoming EP. Late last month, he released a huge collaboration with Blanke and Chandler Leighton entitled "One More Day." Now, he's returned alongside Nevve for "Wild Ones," out via Ophelia Records.

Similar to his previous release, "Wild Ones" forgoes the trance side of Ross' sound and embraces the melodic bass aspects. Nevve's vocals are always a welcome addition to any song and this is no exception. Her dreamy voice floats perfectly atop an array of fluttery, emotive elements. The slight pop-tinge mixed with the soaring synths and basses typically found within Jason Ross's tracks gives "Wild Ones" an inviting edge.

"Wild Ones" is the second single from Ross' currently unnamed EP that's due out in May. You can listen to "Wild Ones" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW JASON ROSS:

Facebook: facebook.com/JasonRossOfficial

Twitter: twitter.com/JasonRossOfc

Instagram: instagram.com/jasonrossofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3ocme25