Jauz Ventures into Dangerous Waters with New EP

Jauz (real name Sam Vogel) has released his highly-anticipated EP, Dangerous Waters, via his Bite This! imprint.

Vogel has once again released a collection of tracks that flexes his diverse skills as a producer and his clear strength as a tastemaker. Dangerous Waters begins with his wild, innovative collaboration with TYNAN, "Bring It Back." Things slow down into midtempo bass as the EP transitions into his collaboration with Jump System, "Dangerous." Kicking up the tempo and bringing in the feels, Vogel enlists Franky Nuts for a melodic, bass-filled journey on "There For U." Coming back to the realm of house music, Nonsens hops on "The Beat" for a bouncy ride on a punchy bass line. Finally, Vogel closes out the EP with his passionate house ballad, "Get To Me." Undoubtedly, Dangerous Waters is a strong follow up to his debut album, The Wise and The Wicked, as it paints a clear story for his project and his label as a whole.

Vogel has consistently impressed fans and critics alike with his unique, easily identifiable sound. Bursting onto the scene in 2014 with "Feel The Volume," the young talent followed up the very next year with his massive tunes "Rock The Party" with Ephwurd, "Get On Up" with Pegboard Nerds, and "Deeper Love." Since then, Vogel has been an unwavering force in dance music, launching his own label and releasing hit after hit. Last year he continued to prove himself, releasing his remix of "Trampoline" by SHAED, his remix of "Baby Shark," "Shake" with Zeds Dead, and many others.

Vogel is set to take off on his Dangerous Waters tour this Saturday, January 18th with stops all over the U.S. Find tickets here.

