Jauz and Dubdogz Remix the Iconic "Show Me Love" by Laidback Luke, Steve Angello, and Robin S.

Two powerhouse remixes, one iconic single.
2021 has seen the resurgence of "Show Me Love," Laidback Luke, and Steve Angello's iconic rework of Robin S.'s timeless single. To kick off the year, EDM.com partnered with Mixmash Records to host a special remix contest where fans could submit their own renditions for the chance to win exclusive prizes. It was also promised that "A-list DJs" would be joining to deliver their own remixes. Enter, Jauz and Dubdogz

Jauz throws down his signature stylings on his version of "Show Me Love." He fills the production with blazing breakbeats, soaring piano chords, and breakdowns that will leave your jaw on the floor. When dancefloors open back up, this is sure to be a mainstay on DJs' setlists. 

Next up is Dubdogz, incorporating some of their famous sexy saxophone into the production. Along with the newly added horn section is a deep, driving bassline that pairs beautifully with Robin S.'s iconic vocals. It stays true to the original but amps up the energy to fit the Brazillian duo's style. 

Robin S.'s "Show Me Love" is one of those singles that's instantly recognizable across generations. The fact that the 1993 classic is still receiving remixes to this day says it all. We can't wait to hear how the future class of producers interpret the iconic single as their own. The winners of the "Show Me Love" remix contest will be announced on February 19th, so stay tuned. 

You can stream "Show Me Love" Jauz Remix across all platforms here, and Dubdogz's remix here

