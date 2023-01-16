Skip to main content
Jay Hardway Curates Irresistible House Grooves On New Single, “Call Me Anytime”

Jay Hardway Curates Irresistible House Grooves On New Single, “Call Me Anytime”

“Call Me Anytime” is as fitting for the festival stage as it is for the club dancefloor.

c/o Press

“Call Me Anytime” is as fitting for the festival stage as it is for the club dancefloor.

Combining distorted melodies and irresistible piano chords, Jay Hardway’s first single of the year is a big one. 

Fresh off a batch of singles on Don Diablo’s Hexagon, Future House Music and Spinnin’ Records as well as collaborations with Firebeatz and RetroVision, the Dutch producer has landed on Actuation with “Call Me Anytime.” A short-yet-sweet DJ weapon, the track blends lighthearted breaks with explosive drops, bringing together Hardway’s best qualities for an effective and catchy house result.

As fitting for the festival stage as it is for the club dancefloor, “Call Me Anytime” quickly gets into action with an infection vocal sample and rumbling basslines before the drop explodes into a massive sequence of synth stabs, plucks and warm chords.

Listen to “Call Me Anytime” below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jay Hardway
MUSIC RELEASES

Jay Hardway Curates Irresistible House Grooves On New Single “Call Me Anytime”

“Call Me Anytime” is as fitting for the festival stage as it is for the club dancefloor.

By Konstantinos Karakolis
feed me jon gooch
NEWS

Listen: Feed Me Launches New Alias In the Works Since 2007

Seventh Stitch already dozens of tracks under his belt to usher in the new alias.

By Cameron Sunkel
burning man mayan warrior
GEAR + TECH

Burning Man's Mayan Warrior Is Using Blockchain Tech to Fund Art On the Playa

As the Mayan Warrior community turns 10, they're forging a path towards a digital future on the blockchain.

By Cameron Sunkel

Hardway has cemented himself as one of dance music’s most recognizable names over the past decade. His 2013 collaboration with Martin Garrix, "Wizard," shot straight to the top of Beatport after its release. His superstar Dutch compatriot went on to tap him for an assist on 2016’s club hit, “Spotless.”

Hardway has also collaborated with the likes of Bassjackers, Mike Cervello and many more, and performed at some of the world’s largest electronic music festivals, among them Tomorrowland, EDC and Creamfields Brazil.

Stream his “Call Me Anytime” here.

FOLLOW JAY HARDWAY: 

Facebook: facebook.com/JayHardwayOfficial
Instagram: instagram.com/jayhardway
Twitter: twitter.com/jayhardway
Spotify: spoti.fi/3H0XDYv

Related

QUIX
MUSIC RELEASES

QUIX’s New Single “Riot Call" feat. Nevve is Insanely Fun

Get to know QUIX with his latest release "Riot Call" on Dim Mak.

Griz
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ drops new single "Smoke That" with ProbCause and Jaye Prime [LISTEN]

GRiZ is on fire!

informal. Press Shot 2022
MUSIC RELEASES

informal. Curates Irresistible Summer Vibes With Debut EP, "informal. beach club"

The sun-kissed, six-track EP reinforces informal. as a tastemaker to watch within the dance music sphere.

Kelland Press Image 2022
MUSIC RELEASES

Kelland Curates Irresistible Dance Energy On Debut EP, "THINGS CHANGED"

The Canadian artist sets himself up for success with his first body of work.

Kandy All Red Press Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

KANDY Returns to Thrive Music with Irresistible Single, “Let Me Down”

“Let Me Down” serves as a follow-up to his massively successful Thrive Music single, “Keeping Secrets.”

Skytech & DNF - Touching Me
MUSIC RELEASES

Skytech and DNF Bring the Groove to Future House with “Touching Me”

Polish artists Skytech and DNF fuse their talents for the future house track “Touching Me.”

Benson & Tommy Trash
MUSIC RELEASES

Benson and Tommy Trash Unite for Colossal Tech House Single, “Spilt Milk”

The dancefloor-ready tune has arrived via Ultra Music.

ThatBehavior-Arcando
MUSIC RELEASES

ThatBehavior & Arcando Unite With Josh Bogert For Anthemic Single “Love Me First”

“Love Me First” marks the 6th collaboration between ThatBehavior and Arcando.