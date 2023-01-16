Jay Hardway Curates Irresistible House Grooves On New Single, “Call Me Anytime”

Combining distorted melodies and irresistible piano chords, Jay Hardway’s first single of the year is a big one.

Fresh off a batch of singles on Don Diablo’s Hexagon, Future House Music and Spinnin’ Records as well as collaborations with Firebeatz and RetroVision, the Dutch producer has landed on Actuation with “Call Me Anytime.” A short-yet-sweet DJ weapon, the track blends lighthearted breaks with explosive drops, bringing together Hardway’s best qualities for an effective and catchy house result.

As fitting for the festival stage as it is for the club dancefloor, “Call Me Anytime” quickly gets into action with an infection vocal sample and rumbling basslines before the drop explodes into a massive sequence of synth stabs, plucks and warm chords.

Listen to “Call Me Anytime” below.

Hardway has cemented himself as one of dance music’s most recognizable names over the past decade. His 2013 collaboration with Martin Garrix, "Wizard," shot straight to the top of Beatport after its release. His superstar Dutch compatriot went on to tap him for an assist on 2016’s club hit, “Spotless.”

Hardway has also collaborated with the likes of Bassjackers, Mike Cervello and many more, and performed at some of the world’s largest electronic music festivals, among them Tomorrowland, EDC and Creamfields Brazil.

Stream his “Call Me Anytime” here.

