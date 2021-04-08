Jay Robinson and Dominique Collide on Infectious hau5trap Anthem "Complicated"

Jay Robinson and Dominique Collide on Infectious hau5trap Anthem "Complicated"

"Complicated" marks hau5trap's third-ever release and indicates a bright future for the budding label.
Author:
Publish date:
"Complicated" marks hau5trap's third-ever release and indicates a bright future for the budding label.

Late last year, Jay Robinson delivered a massive acid house remix of "Pomegranate" by deadmau5 and The Neptunes that's garnered over 1.8 million plays on Spotify to date. After his impressive work on the remix, deadmau5 has picked up Robinson's collaboration with Dominique and released it via his freshly minted hau5trap imprint.

"Complicated" is an upbeat dancefloor filler that highlights the indisputable talents of both Jay Robinson and Dominique. The latter's polished vocals float effortlessly atop crisp percussion and playful synths. Intricacies throughout the tune demand the listener's attention, helping this earworm become one fans will be rinsing long into the summer. 

Jay Robinson and Dominique have crafted a certified bop for hau5trap's third-ever release. The future is bright for these budding artists and deadmau5's new label.

Listen to "Complicated" on all streaming platforms here. 

