House artist Jay Robinson has enlisted multi-talented actor, DJ, and producer Idris Elba on his latest single “Know Yourself,” a groovy, tech house anthem. The single is out via mau5trap, an imprint that has been long supporting Jay Robinson’s unique take on house music, releasing his Wear Black EP last year and commissioning him for a remix of label head deadmau5's "COASTED.” Having already released the bass-heavy single “LSD” on AC Slater’s Night Bass label, and now teaming up with a superstar such as Idris Elba, Jay Robinson is undoubtedly going hard this year.

“Know Yourself” is a club-ready record that perfectly brings together both artists’ true potentials. An ominous atmosphere introduces the track as funky tech house drum-work drives the beat forward as the anticipation rises towards the drop, which is made up of a minimal, bass-filled groove and Idris Elba’s motivating vocals.

“'Know Yourself' is one of those records I never thought would make it past being a VIP in my sets,” revealed Jay Robinson. “To see it getting a full release on mau5trap with a full feature from Idris Elba feels truly surreal!"

While Jay Robinson has become a household name over the past years with massive releases and countless tours along the likes of deadmau5 and AC Slater, Idris Elba doesn’t have any less credibility under his name. Aside from releasing stellar music and performing at festivals such as Glastonbury, Ministry Of Sound and Creamfields, Elba has found considerable fame on the big screen. Major roles of his include Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire and Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

