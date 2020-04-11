Jaycen A'mour and Rave Radio Spread the Love with Bass House Single "Make Me Feel"

New Zealand's finest, Jaycen A'mour has joined forces with the Australian duo Rave Radio for an exhilarating new bass house single. Titled "Make Me Feel," the trio of artists held nothing back on their dive into the bass-filled house music subgenre.

While it's easy to go stir-crazy while we're all stuck indoors, letting loose and dancing is a nice way to keep spirits up. Luckily, "Make Me Feel" makes it hard to sit still and dancing will come very naturally when this one hits the airwaves. Hopefully your dance moves aren't too embarrassing, otherwise we might have to recommend that you listen to this one in private until you get some practice in...

Starting out with a steady, drum-heavy intro, listeners are introduced to the party that's about to hit their eardrums. Echoing vocals on top of a precise bassline helps drive the groove home as the trio shows why they've become breakout stars in Australia, Asia, and beyond.

"Make Me Feel" by Jaycen A'mour and Rave Radio is out now. You can download or stream the single here.

