Jayda G Drops Amazon Music Exclusive, Kootenay Klub Mix of "Are U Down"

Earlier this year, London-based producer Jayda G released her five-track Both Of Us / Are U Down EP. Her latest release is a clubby remix of the namesake tune "Are U Down," out exclusively on Amazon Music.

"Are U Down (Kootenay Klub Mix)" is a certified summer house jam. The new mix is a complete switch-up from the original, while still retaining the enchanting vocal and percussive elements. It stands on its own by telling a completely different story through a brighter and bolder sound. "I made this track in my hometown, deep in the Kootenay mountain region of Canada - club vibes to make you dance in your living room," said Jayda G.

Alongside the new track, Jayda G has also been given the opportunity to flex her tastemaker ability by curating a playlist for "Amazon Summer Sessions." The playlist includes a few of her own tunes as well as songs from Little Dragon, Ebo Taylor, Les Sins, and more.

Check out "Are U Down (Kootenay Klub Mix)" and her "Amazon Summer Sessions" playlist below.

