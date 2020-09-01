Legendary "Street Fighter" Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme Stars in Music Video from Electronic Duo AaRON

Jean-Claude Van Damme has taken a starring role in the dance music video for "Ultrarêve," from French electronic duo AaRON.

It's not everyday a legendary action hero arrives on the electronic music scene, but for AaRON, having the opportunity to team up with the Muscles from Brussels was nothing short of the "ultra dream."

The video builds anticipation for the reveal of the Bloodsport star, as the camera pans to show Van Damme standing in an empty lot. As the pumping bassline kicks in, the lifelong martial artist lets his swagger shine as he breaks out into a full-blown freestyle dance.

The video took a full family effort as Van Damme's son Kris and daughter Bianca both operated the camera and directed the shoot, respectively. The actor's free-form routine takes him to rocky landscapes and to the beachfront as he flexes against the waves crashing against the shoreline.

AaRON recounted how the unique project came together. "One day we received an email from Jean-Claude Van Damme himself who told us about his love for our music and who suggested that we collaborate on his feature film project," they said in a joint statement. However, as the pandemic set in, the prospect of creating a film that instead navigated around the environment's limiting factors grabbed Van Damme's attention, and the rest is history.

AaRON famously caught the attention of another big screen actor, John Malkovich, who appeared in a teaser video for their 2016 album We Cut the Night.

