Jean-Michel Jarre Recruits Deathpact for Dark, Brooding Remix of "BRUTALISM": Listen

A music legend has joined forces with one of EDM's most puzzling acts.

For decades, the 74-year-old Jean-Michel Jarre has been innovating electronic music and the way we interact with it. With over 20 studio albums and a number of record-breaking performances under his belt, the pioneering artist has never been afraid to take chances.

Now, 50 years after the release of his debut studio album, Jarre has teamed up with one of electronic music's most enigmatic acts, Deathpact.

Ahead of Jarre's upcoming 22nd album, OXYMORE, he and the mysterious collective have teamed up to remix "BRUTALISM." According to a press release, the original version of the track was inspired by the late Pierre Henry and "the early days of Berlin techno" while "BRUTALISM REPRISE" caters to the modern-day underground scene.

Considering the fact that Deathpact are multiplying, it's no surprise their newest track is unlike most of their previous releases. Stepping away from the gargantuan bass featured in tracks like "Chemical Bond," they opt for a more minimal approach when working with Jarre. A haunting atmosphere rich with organic sounds and robotic vox sends listeners into a vision of electronic music of the future crafted by a man who helped guide it and a collective that wants to destroy it.

Listen to “BRUTALISM REPRISE” below. OXYMORE is scheduled to release on October 21st, 2022.

