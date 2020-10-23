JEANIE Casts Spells on New "Sinner" EP

JEANIE, dubstep's devious darling, has made her Drama Club Recordings debut with a new EP called Sinner. The Brooklyn native flexes her relentless style across the record's four-tracks, which are each more sinister than the next. Prepare yourself for a flurry of sonic destruction.

The EP opens with "Burn," and as the title states, the production is scalding with the ominous soundscapes of heart monitors and ambulance sirens. JEANIE then sends the listener into a tailspin on "Break It Down" with rippling synth work. "Killjoy" comes right in time for the spooky season, with pounding bass and haunting lyrical elements that ominously tell listeners to "prepare to die." Lastly, she closes with "Wobble," a track that will have you reaching for a rail in order to brace yourself against the mania of that drop.

‘’I’m super stoked to finally be releasing my ‘Sinner’ EP," JEANIE shared in a press release. "These songs have been in the works for almost a year and I couldn’t think of a better time to release them than right before Halloween, the best day of the year. This EP is definitely about embracing your dark side and I couldn’t be happier to be putting it out on Drama Club!"

JEANIE has a strong influence in the dance community as the director of GRL GANG, a collective that was formed to empower women in the EDM industry. Her productions have received support from major players including Excision, Alison Wonderland, Liquid Stranger, The Chainsmokers, QUIX, and more.

You can stream and download Sinner across all platforms here.

FOLLOW JEANIE:

Facebook: facebook.com/jeaniesounds

Twitter: twitter.com/jeaniesounds

Instagram: instagram.com/jeaniesounds

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3dPeUEW