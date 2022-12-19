Skip to main content
Jessica Audiffred and Sara Benyo Join Forces for Electrifying Dubstep Track, "Never Be the Same"

The Bassrush-powered single comes just days after the release of her collaboration with Excision and Leah Culver, "Rise."

Jessica Audiffred and Sara Benyo have teamed up to drop one last emotive banger before the year comes to a close.

Released in the midst of Audiffred's run of sold-out shows and major festival appearances comes her latest collaboration, "Never Be the Same." Opening with the sounds of a thunderstorm beneath Benyo's heartfelt vocals, the track takes its time to let us bask in its somber atmosphere crafted by the duo.

Trap-inspired leads then take center stage before the arrangement culminates in an enormous, electrifying bass drop from one of the most exciting producers in the bass music world. Take a listen to "Never Be the Same" below.

"Never Be the Same," Audiffred's latest release on the Insomniac-powered Bassrush Records, comes just over a week after she teamed up with Excision and Leah Culver for "Rise." Not long before that, she became one of 15 artists included in Apple Music's roundup of performances from this year's Lost Lands Music Festival.

"Never Be the Same" is out now and you can stream the track here.

