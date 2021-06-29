JG and the Robots Unveil AI-Driven Audiovisual for "I’m Thomas Dolby"

Premiering their latest futuristic audiovisual project, JG and the Robots have unveiled the official music video for "I’m Thomas Dolby (feat. Deepfake Thomas Dolby)."

Exploring themes of transhumanism and sentience, JG and the Robots is a conceptual EDM multimedia experience that blends AI technologies with dance music performance and film. Its leader performs as a RoboSapien cyborg, accompanied by various other robots. The minds behind the ambitious project have now dropped their newest video, which utilizes "deepfake" artificial intelligence and computer-generated vocals to reconstruct the prominent 80s musician Thomas Dolby.

Dolby, who cooperated with the innovative project, is credited as the “vocalist” for the track, which is the second in an ongoing series from JG and the Robots’ to flesh out the project. Check out the official "I’m Thomas Dolby" video below, featuring a disco-inspired house beat and vocoded vox from a digitized version of the famed singer.

JG and the Robots' Jay Gillian first achieved recognition as the mind behind synthpop duo T-4-2, a major electronic act out of Texas. Combining synthesizers, drum machines, and computerized production, T-4-2 released their debut album Shockra in 1984.

After the tandem's vocalist Jimron Goff departed in 1988 and was replaced by Will Loconto, they dropped their Hot on Top record to local acclaim in 1989. Oak Lawn Records eventually picked up T-4-2 for the 12” single "Don’t Let My Love (Push You Away)" the following year, leading to the duo's signing to Columbia Records and eventually their 1992 Intruder album.

Ultimately Gillian decided to conceptualize and launch JG and the Robots, perhaps his most ambitious project yet. JG and the Robots connected with record label and arts collective eMERGENCY heARTS in 2019, producing a 30th anniversary remix for Lesson Seven before joining the Austin, Texas co-op the following year. Spearheaded by critically acclaimed musician, author, and public speaker scott crow, the eMERGENCY heARTS catalogue spotlights a wide range of both new and vintage electronica.

JG and the Robots are set to make their first live appearance of 2021 at Numbers Nightclub in Houston, Texas, on July 3rd. T-4-2 will also perform at the venue on the 24th and will open for Gary Numan there in September.

FOLLOW JG AND THE ROBOTS:

Website: jgandtherobots.com

Facebook: facebook.com/JgAndTheRobots

Spotify: spoti.fi/2UdRcMY