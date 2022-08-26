Listen to Production From James Blake, Thundercat, Kaytranada and More In JID's New Album
Famed Atlanta rapper JID has joined forces with a handful of the world's greatest electronic music producers for The Forever Story, his third studio album.
One of the album's undeniable highlights is "Lauder Too," its final track. In a high-profile collision of Grammy-winning artists, James Blake and Thundercat joined forces to produce the hypnotic hip-hop record, which features a gritty verse from Ravyn Lenae.
It's effectively a sequel to "LAUDER," a brooding cut from 2017's The Never Story, JID's breakout debut album.
Another crowd-pleaser comes with "Can't Punk Me," an energetic track featuring EARTHGANG. Here, renowned DJ and producer Kaytranada crafts a funky beat befit for the spitfire flow of JID.
Recommended Articles
Listen to Production From James Blake, Thundercat, Kaytranada and More In JID's New Album
Over a decade in the making, "The Forever Story" is a tour de force for JID.
Britney Spears Returns: Listen to Her Duet With Elton John, a Dance Version of 1972's "Tiny Dancer"
"Hold Me Closer" is Spears' first new song since the end of her conservatorship, which had inspired the explosive #FreeBritney movement.
Meet CloZee: Your Sonic Tour Guide On a Trip Around the World
Whether your point of departure is Electric Zoo, Red Rocks or Paradiso Amsterdam, CloZee's music pilots a journey across and beyond the Earth.
Fans have been treading water on a long road to the album, ironically aligning with its title. The Forever Story is said to have been a decade in the making and it's JID's first solo record since 2018's DiCaprio 2.
The album also boasts a remarkable list of features, among them Lil Wayne, Johntá Austin, Ari Lennox and legendary rapper Mos Def, credited as Yasiin Bey.
You can listen to The Forever Story in full below.
FOLLOW JID:
Facebook: facebook.com/JIDSV
Twitter: twitter.com/JIDsv
Instagram: instagram.com/jidsv
Spotify: spoti.fi/3us8AKN