Listen to Production From James Blake, Thundercat, Kaytranada and More In JID's New Album

Famed Atlanta rapper JID has joined forces with a handful of the world's greatest electronic music producers for The Forever Story, his third studio album.

One of the album's undeniable highlights is "Lauder Too," its final track. In a high-profile collision of Grammy-winning artists, James Blake and Thundercat joined forces to produce the hypnotic hip-hop record, which features a gritty verse from Ravyn Lenae.

It's effectively a sequel to "LAUDER," a brooding cut from 2017's The Never Story, JID's breakout debut album.

Another crowd-pleaser comes with "Can't Punk Me," an energetic track featuring EARTHGANG. Here, renowned DJ and producer Kaytranada crafts a funky beat befit for the spitfire flow of JID.

Fans have been treading water on a long road to the album, ironically aligning with its title. The Forever Story is said to have been a decade in the making and it's JID's first solo record since 2018's DiCaprio 2.

The album also boasts a remarkable list of features, among them Lil Wayne, Johntá Austin, Ari Lennox and legendary rapper Mos Def, credited as Yasiin Bey.

You can listen to The Forever Story in full below.

