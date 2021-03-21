Jkyl & Hyde Tap Shiverz for Monster Collaboration "Shell Tha Place"

Jkyl & Hyde Tap Shiverz for Monster Collaboration "Shell Tha Place"

"Shell Tha Place" arrives by way of Bassrush.
Los Angeles-based duo Jkyl & Hyde and UK dubstep don Shiverz are both forces to be reckoned with in the bass music scene. The former have recently released on fabled labels like Circus Records and Disciple while the latter has seen plenty of success with his own Monsters imprint. Today, they've teamed up for their mind-melting single "Shell Tha Place" out via Bassrush.

"Shell Tha Place" relentlessly fires on all cylinders right from the start. The track begins with Shiverz lending his signature chops, hopping on the eerie beat with unmatched grime verses. The drop brings yet another layer of heat, hitting listeners with a decimating wave of syncopated synths and pounding basses. The fusion of these SoundShield signees are the perfect match.

Listen to "Shell Tha Place" on all streaming platforms here

