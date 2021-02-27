Joel Corry Joins Forces With David Guetta and RAYE on Dance-Pop Track "Bed"

When word broke earlier this week that Joel Corry would be teaming up with David Guetta and RAYE on a new single, we knew magic was on the way.

"Bed" is your classic dance-pop track that will instantly brighten your mood. The lyrics and vocal performance by Raye, the gifted British-Swiss singer-songwriter are a bona fide earworm. Combined with the groove-inducing melodies delivered by the certified hitmakers, they lend to a dynamite collaboration. Check out the new mega collab below.

Joel Corry had one of his biggest years yet in 2020. His single "Head & Heart" with MNEK, which received an official remix from Guetta under his Jack Black alias, achieved Double Platinum, Platinum, and Gold certifications across the globe. Guetta has previously collaborated with Raye on his "future rave" single "Make It To Heaven."

You can stream "Bed" across all platforms here.

