John Digweed Returns With Stunning Mix Series, "Quattro III"
After nearly two years of anticipation, legendary DJ and producer John Digweed has finally curated the follow-up to his "Quattro" mix series, Quattro III.
Spread across five discs, Quattro III is an exploration of symphonies, masterfully crafted for a variety of different listening experiences. The varied soundscapes in the compilation are comprised of over 50 new and unreleased tracks mixed by the Bedrock Records label-head himself.
As in previous iterations, Quattro III finds the U.K. electronic music icon showcasing a wide roster of talented artists. For the 2022 edition, Digweed's picks include Pig & Dan, Robert Babicz, SOEL, Quivver, David Morales and Aubrey Fry.
Of note is the exclusive artist album by British techno and house music producer DJ Miles Atmospheric. Titled Ancestral Communication, the eight-track record—a highlight of the project—is a soothing, soulful techno utopia that seamlessly weaves warm synths and ambient sounds.
Recommended Articles
John Digweed Returns With Stunning Mix Series, "Quattro III"
The five-disc compilation includes a special breaks-only album and an LP by DJ Miles Atmospheric.
EDM.com Playlist Picks: 100 gecs & Skrillex, Indira Paganotto, Boris Brejcha & More [12/2/22]
New major releases include tracks from Indira Paganotto, RL Grime, Snakehips and more.
Virgo Is Manhattan's Newest Nightclub for House Music Enthusiasts
With a keen focus on sound, atmosphere and lighting, Virgo aims to offer a distinct experience in Manhattan's nightlife ecosystem.
Another unique aspect of Quattro III is its inclusion of a special breaks-only album. This portion of the compilation comprises of pure atmospheric breaks and elevates the senses with hypnotic sounds and luring synths.
The release of Quattro III will be spread across five compact discs, digital and a special 5 x 12” collectors vinyl pack. The limited edition vinyl will feature a selection of tracks from the project and will be signed by Digweed himself.
You can purchase Quattro III here and listen below.
FOLLOW JOHN DIGWEED:
Facebook: facebook.com/djjohndigweed
Twitter: twitter.com/djjohndigweed
Instagram: instagram.com/djjohndigweed