John Digweed Returns With Stunning Mix Series, "Quattro III"

After nearly two years of anticipation, legendary DJ and producer John Digweed has finally curated the follow-up to his "Quattro" mix series, Quattro III.

Spread across five discs, Quattro III is an exploration of symphonies, masterfully crafted for a variety of different listening experiences. The varied soundscapes in the compilation are comprised of over 50 new and unreleased tracks mixed by the Bedrock Records label-head himself.

As in previous iterations, Quattro III finds the U.K. electronic music icon showcasing a wide roster of talented artists. For the 2022 edition, Digweed's picks include Pig & Dan, Robert Babicz, SOEL, Quivver, David Morales and Aubrey Fry.

Of note is the exclusive artist album by British techno and house music producer DJ Miles Atmospheric. Titled Ancestral Communication, the eight-track record—a highlight of the project—is a soothing, soulful techno utopia that seamlessly weaves warm synths and ambient sounds.

Another unique aspect of Quattro III is its inclusion of a special breaks-only album. This portion of the compilation comprises of pure atmospheric breaks and elevates the senses with hypnotic sounds and luring synths.

The release of Quattro III will be spread across five compact discs, digital and a special 5 x 12” collectors vinyl pack. The limited edition vinyl will feature a selection of tracks from the project and will be signed by Digweed himself.

You can purchase Quattro III here and listen below.

