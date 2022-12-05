Skip to main content
John Digweed Returns With Stunning Mix Series, "Quattro III"

John Digweed Returns With Stunning Mix Series, "Quattro III"

The five-disc compilation includes a special breaks-only album and an LP by DJ Miles Atmospheric.

c/o Press

The five-disc compilation includes a special breaks-only album and an LP by DJ Miles Atmospheric.

After nearly two years of anticipation, legendary DJ and producer John Digweed has finally curated the follow-up to his "Quattro" mix series, Quattro III

Spread across five discs, Quattro III is an exploration of symphonies, masterfully crafted for a variety of different listening experiences. The varied soundscapes in the compilation are comprised of over 50 new and unreleased tracks mixed by the Bedrock Records label-head himself.

As in previous iterations, Quattro III finds the U.K. electronic music icon showcasing a wide roster of talented artists. For the 2022 edition, Digweed's picks include Pig & Dan, Robert Babicz, SOEL, Quivver, David Morales and Aubrey Fry.

Of note is the exclusive artist album by British techno and house music producer DJ Miles Atmospheric. Titled Ancestral Communication, the eight-track record—a highlight of the project—is a soothing, soulful techno utopia that seamlessly weaves warm synths and ambient sounds.

BED_MILES-ATMOSPHERIC_AC-03
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

john digweed
MUSIC RELEASES

John Digweed Returns With Stunning Mix Series, "Quattro III"

The five-disc compilation includes a special breaks-only album and an LP by DJ Miles Atmospheric.

By Ulises Vargas
Indira Paganotto
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: 100 gecs & Skrillex, Indira Paganotto, Boris Brejcha & More [12/2/22]

New major releases include tracks from Indira Paganotto, RL Grime, Snakehips and more.

By Koji Aiken
virgo-1
NEWS

Virgo Is Manhattan's Newest Nightclub for House Music Enthusiasts

With a keen focus on sound, atmosphere and lighting, Virgo aims to offer a distinct experience in Manhattan's nightlife ecosystem.

By Saad Masood

Another unique aspect of Quattro III is its inclusion of a special breaks-only album. This portion of the compilation comprises of pure atmospheric breaks and elevates the senses with hypnotic sounds and luring synths. 

The release of Quattro III will be spread across five compact discs, digital and a special 5 x 12” collectors vinyl pack. The limited edition vinyl will feature a selection of tracks from the project and will be signed by Digweed himself.

You can purchase Quattro III here and listen below. 

FOLLOW JOHN DIGWEED:

Facebook: facebook.com/djjohndigweed
Twitter: twitter.com/djjohndigweed
Instagram: instagram.com/djjohndigweed

Related

icr2Ko2g
MUSIC RELEASES

John Digweed Releases Quattro II, a Four-Disc Symphonic Journey: Listen

John Digweed
INTERVIEWS

John Digweed on the Intricacies of a VR Festival Performance and the Impact of COVID-19 on Dance Music [Interview]

"During times like these, you need to adapt to the situation that’s in front of you and deliver the best that you possibly can as a performer."

Seven Lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions' "Advent" Series Returns With Third Compilation

The showcase has introduced seven new artists to Ophelia Records.

zhu
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU and John The Blind Join Forces for Stunning Single "Monsters": Listen

The soulful track arrived by way of Astralwerks.

Sasha & Digweed @ Echostage (Washington, DC) 2019
EVENTS

Sasha and Digweed Return to Echostage For Epic #AllNightLong Set

Catch Sasha and Digweed on July 27th at Echostage in Washington, D.C. - they're going #AllNightLong.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Returns with Stunning Progressive House Single, "XYZ"

Clocking in at just over nine minutes, the rumbling "XYZ" is the first single from mau5trap's forthcoming "we are friends XI" compilation.

Pikachu
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate the Release of "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" With 10 New Remixes of the Series' Iconic Songs

The compilation album features remixes of songs from Pokémon "Red & Blue," "Sun & Moon" and "Black & White."

lauren mia
MUSIC RELEASES

Lauren Mia Deepens Her Roots In Melodic Techno With New EP, "Eternal Existence"

The EP is a one-two punch of powerful records that cement Mia firmly in the quickly rising tides of melodic techno.