Red Hot Chili Peppers' John Frusciante Drops New Single and Video from Upcoming Electronic Album

John Frusciante's recent return to Red Hot Chili Peppers hasn't stopped his latest electronic music pursuit. The third single from his forthcoming album Maya, titled "Brand E," has arrived alongside a trippy, sci-fi inspired music video.

"Brand E" takes inspiration from jungle and breakbeat, with alluring, melodic overtones that fans familiar with Frusciante's previous forays into dance music might recognize. The aggressive, organic drums and old school synths create a nostalgic atmosphere while the track retains an overall modern edge.

The music video examines Frusciante as the Observer, exploring Los Angeles with a tiny pair of binoculars. Lee Bootee stars alongside him as the Blind Follower, as well as Tanya the cat portraying Maya. Frusciante's upcoming album is inspired by his cat of 15 years, who sadly passed after a battle with cancer last year.

Watch the music video for "Brand E" below. Maya arrives via Timesig next Friday, October 23rd. You can pre-order the record through Bandcamp.

