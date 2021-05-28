John Summit Breathes New Life Into Parachute Youth’s "Better Than This"

John Summit Breathes New Life Into Parachute Youth’s "Better Than This"

The rework captures the same blissful and summery feeling of the original with a more energetic flourish.
In 2012, Australian indie house duo Parachute Youth released their single "Can’t Get Better Than This," watching the track become a massive international success as it topped numerous charts and garnered critical acclaim.

Parachute Youth have now teamed up with breakout Chicago house music artist John Summit for “Better Than This” to breathe new life into their hit Sweat It Out tune. The 2021" rework captures the same blissful and summery feeling of the original with a more energetic flourish.

The pulsating house beat brings power to the song with a booming bassline and brisk percussion patterns in a masterstroke of drum programming. Meanwhile, the intoxicating vocals and catchy electric guitar riffs keep the nostalgic feeling of the original alive.

"I've been a huge fan of Sweat It Out for years so when they reached out to me about working with Australian-based Parachute Youth it was a no brainer!" Summit said in a press release. "The combination of their smooth vocals and synth work along with my house music sound clicked instantly."

Although he’s been officially releasing music since 2017, Summit’s breakout single “Deep End” catapulted him into the public eye in June 2020. Set to perform at numerous festivals this year including Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Defected Croatia, and Groove Cruise Orlando 2022, the DJ is primed for a monster year.

Parachute Youth split ways in 2014, but the two individual members have gone on to enjoy successful careers. Mat KVon has released music under the moniker Fast Apache on Medium Rare Recordings, and Johnny Castro releases under the moniker Yeah Boy and has worked with the likes of Liam Payne (One Direction), Icona Pop, Sonny Fodera, Sigala, Joel Corry, and Raye. 

