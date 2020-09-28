Listen to a Preview of Robyn's Upcoming Collaboration With Jónsi, "Salt Licorice"

Fresh off the 10-year anniversary of her iconic single "Dancing On My Own," Robyn is releasing some brand new music. The renowned Swedish singer-songwriter and dance music producer has teamed up with fellow contemporary music icon Jónsi for "Salt Licorice," a collaborative single scheduled for release on Wednesday, September 30th.

Jónsi, who is the frontman of fabled Icelandic band Sigur Rós, posted a preview of the track via social media, sharing a short teaser wherein fans can get a taste of honey before the release of the hive. The clip features quirky sound design, highlighted by funky bells and menacing, distorted basslines. The madcap music is set against an eerie visual backdrop, which features polychromatic, zombie-like figures, who look like they were inspired by a bizarre and intense fever dream.

"Salt Licorice" will appear on Jónsi's forthcoming sophomore studio album, Shiver. His debut solo album, Go, was released way back in April 2010. You can check out the teaser below and pre-save the album here.

