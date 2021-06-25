JORA Taps Norah B. for Riveting Future Rave Single "One Last Time"

JORA is one of the top prospects in the future rave scene.

Italian DJ and producer JORA has dropped the curtain on his latest single, an anthemic dance tune called "One Last Time."

"One Last Time" is a vocal-driven house banger that belongs on the mainstage. Spellbinding chord progressions combine with eerie pads for a festival-ready arrangement, which rumbles with the dark punch of a modern "future rave" track. The vocal performance of Norah B. here is also not to be ignored, as the songstress contributes a powerful topline atop JORA's pulsing synths.

The track arrives by way of the leading Spanish record label Blanco y Negro, which is known for its progressive and tech house releases.

Inspired by David Guetta and MORTEN's patented "future rave" sound, JORA is one of the top prospects pushing the genre in the electronic scene. Having been a resident at a number of top Italian nightclubs, his music has been supported by industry heavyweights Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Nicky Romero, and Kryder, among others. That list is sure to grow as the live music scene continues to reopen in the wake of COVID-19.

You can listen to "One Last Time" below.

