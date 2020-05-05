Jordan Burns Drops Stunning Deep House Ballad "Anyone"

Brisbane-based producer Jordan Burns today released his new single "Anyone," a captivating, melodic deep house tune that beautifully roams the euphoric peaks and brooding valleys of both future and deep house.

At a slow-burning 124 BPM, "Anyone" is more ballad than banger. Burns employs lush pads, melancholic chord progressions, and the velvety "anytime" vox sample, which is shrewdly pitched down, to set the tone in the verses. Eschewing the use of crunchy saws and metallic bass patches, like he did with his April 2nd release of the menacing "Blown (feat. I.E)," Burns opts for more honeyed, melodic production elements here. The subtle nuances of his refreshing sound are evident throughout, like his sporadic use of airy vocal chops in the verses and delicate woodblocks in the drops.

All in all, "Anyone" is an elegant electronic number that moonlights as both a road trip jam and a club-ready house bop. In a quote provided to EDM.com, Burns expounded on the origins of the single.

I really enjoyed writing 'Anyone.' It's an emotional, chord-driven track designed to be listened to on the way into a festival or in the car while on a long road trip with friends. It's a feel-good track, and really designed for 'Anyone' to enjoy!"

You can listen to "Anyone" via your go-to streaming platform here.

