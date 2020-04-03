JOYRYDE Releases Long-Awaited Debut LP "BRAVE" via HARD Records

It’s hard to believe that the UK EDM star JOYRYDE made his debut in 2016. While his rise has been characterized by publicly and critically-acclaimed singles (and using a 1968 Dodge Charger for a stage), today, April 3rd, 2020, the producer has unveiled his first full-length album, BRAVE.

Eighteen songs in length, this full sample size shows off his diverse musical background while adding to the notion that the hype behind this producer is indeed real.

JOYRYDE (real name John Ford) rose to fame out of the United Kingdom behind a wide-ranging sound that hit on bass house, garage, UK grime, and hip-hop. In addition to producing, mixing and mastering all of his own music, JOYRYDE has expanded his brand by directing the creation of music videos and even his own merch line, RYDRWARE.

After surviving a life-threatening lower disk surgery early in his career, Ford delivers BRAVE as a celebration of life as much as it is a celebratory musical feat. “The past 4 years have been a complete struggle,” said JOYRYDE via an April 2020 press release. “That’s life, you handle what youʼre given. The experience gave me a new outlook on music and what I wanna do with the rest of my time alive. My role in life is to create for others.”

The album features Freddie Gibbs (“DAMN”), NoLay (“I SLAY”), Youngs Teflon (“ARTERIES”), and more, and—like its singles “SELECTA 19,” “YUCK,” “IM GONE,” and “MADDEN”—touches on “mind-merging” grime, hip-hop, trap and bass house.

One stand out track that seems representative of the theme of diversity and positivity is “FAIL ME.” The track almost immediately jumps into a UK garage bass house pattern that fits JOYRYDE’s penchant for high-energy, bouncy music. Halfway through, the producer cuts the beat and slows everything down to introduce a monologue:

“... If you’re moving forward you are not failing. You cannot be working towards something and failing at the same time. It’s impossible.”

The track jumps back into a fast-paced, fun beat, but not before reminding the listener to keep pushing through whatever they are striving for. After waiting nearly half a decade to give fans a full project, Ford shows that sometimes you just need to go at your own pace.

Stream BRAVE below:

