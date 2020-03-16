JOYRYDE Announces Release Date for Debut Album, BRAVE

The wait is almost over. JOYRYDE has announced that his debut album, BRAVE, will be released early next month. Fans have been waiting for the album for a long time now and are beyond ecstatic to see the news.

A few days prior, he shared the deeply emotional story behind the album and explained why it was not released sooner. He explained that he suffered a back injury that required him to take opioids that affected his body and mind. He went on to describe the writing process, and how it was difficult for him to do while battling addiction. Below is the entire statement he posted to his Twitter account.

Album singles "IM GONE," "YUCK," "SELECTA 19," and "MADDEN" have already been released. Fans should expect plenty of new material considering the new body of work is a full album, not just an EP.

JOYRYDE's debut album, BRAVE, is set to release April 3rd on HARD Recs. You can pre-save the highly-anticipated album here.

H/T: Your EDM

