[WATCH] JOYRYDE Drops Set from Back of Car Moving Through Insomniac's Electric Mile

Over the past few months, Insomniac has been hosting their Electric Mile drive-thru experience. At the reoccurring event, fans are able to drive through a one-hour course featuring festival-grade production and sound from the promoter. Earlier in the week, in an effort to showcase the beauty of the experience, they recruited JOYRYDE for a new livestreamed performance from the back of a car traveling through the Electric Mile.

On Twitter, the British producer shared some stunning images of his trip through the lights. In the photos, you can see his custom car stage, some of the intricate backdrops, and even some guest dancers.

While still images are enough to make one's jaw drop, the video of the full performance really captures the magic of traveling through the intense production. Combined with the sound of the bass house maven's set, the final product is enough to keep us satisfied while we anxiously await the day live music is safe again.

You can watch JOYRYDE's entire one-and-a-half-hour Electric Mile performance courtesy of Insomniac below.

FOLLOW JOYRYDE:

Facebook: facebook.com/enJOYRYDE

Twitter: twitter.com/enJOYRYDE

Instagram: instagram.com/enjoyryde

Spotify: spoti.fi/3dnUfK3