JOYRYDE Unveils Scintillating Music Video for "THRILL"

After fans clamored for his debut album for many months, JOYRYDE released the full BRAVE record on April 1, 2020. The expansive project, which was initially postponed in November 2018, is an 18-track song-cycle of forward-thinking trap music and kinetic house rhythms that represents a tour de force from the English producer.

The standout track "THRILL (ft. MAJILLA)," a markedly more nuanced, eloquent production, represents a buoy floating in a sea of rip-roaring bass music. Today JOYRYDE released the official music video for the tune.

The scintillating video is equal parts vivid and suspenseful, juxtaposing a riveting "Bonnie and Clyde" storyline with the expressive cinematography of a feature film. It also moonlights as a deeply personal tribute to late actor Rob Lyfe, the male lead in the video and a dear friend of JOYRYDE. In a Facebook post, he dedicated the video to Lyfe's memory while waxing poetic about the inspiration behind the song's poignant lyrics and visuals.

You can stream BRAVE here.

