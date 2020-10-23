Jubël Taps Tiësto for Vibrant Remix of "Dancing In The Moonlight" - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Jubël Taps Tiësto for Vibrant Remix of "Dancing In The Moonlight"

Jubël Taps Tiësto for Vibrant Remix of "Dancing In The Moonlight"

Tiësto's Midas touch is at work yet again.
Author:
Publish date:

Although Jubël's "Dancing In The Moonlight" originally dropped two years ago, Warner Records made an unpredictable call to rerelease the global hit this summer. Now that the tune has had even more time to circulate throughout the world and reach even more listeners, they've enlisted Tiësto for a stellar remix that breathes new life into the track.

Once again, Tiësto has cooked up a memorable remix that stays true to the original all while elevating it into something brand new. The Dutch dance legend injected his usual upbeat energy to transform the tune from a chilled out, late-night drive heater into a festival-ready smash. NEIMY's smooth vocals remain untouched, helping curate an inviting and familiar atmosphere that fans of the original will certainly fawn over.

Stream Tiësto's remix of Jubël's "Dancing In The Moonlight" featuring NEIMY below.

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto
Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto
Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dVvySo

FOLLOW JUBËL:

Facebook: facebook.com/jubeloffical
Instagram: instagram.com/jubelofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dwpUXr

Related

Tiesto - Club Life Radio / SiriusXM
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Drops Bouncy House Heater "Tomorrow (feat. 433)"

Longtime fans of Tiësto will certainly be ready to ride the wave of "Tomorrow."

pjimage (22)
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Drops Remix of Halsey Single, "You Should Be Sad"

Tiësto has reworked a cut from Halsey's third album.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Debuts VER:WEST Alias with "5 Seconds Before Sunrise"

The future looks bright for Tiësto's VER:WEST project.

A side-by-side or split-screen image of Dutch DJ/producer Tiësto (real name Tijs Verwest) and Swedish DJ/producer Avicii (real name Tim Bergling).
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Debuts Remix of Avicii's "Tough Love" at EDC Japan

A recently released single by the late Avicii got the Tiësto treatment.

Tiesto Dennon
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto and Justin Caruso Top off Together EP with New Collaboration

The track comes as the latest in Tiësto's EP, Together.

imageedit_4_9690314813
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Viral Comedian Casey Frey as a Dancing Zombie in Tiësto's "The Business" Music Video

An early Halloween treat.

Tiesto Dennon
INTERVIEWS

Matisse & Sadko Discuss New EP with Tiesto & Set

Russian electronic music duo Matisse & Sadko talks their collaboration with Tiesto and their brand new live set.

MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Teams Up with Becky Hill for "Nothing Really Matters"

The single arrives on Tiësto's own Musical Freedom banner.