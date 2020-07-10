Listen to the Skrillex-Produced Single "Man of the Year" from Juice WRLD's Posthumous Album

The first posthumous album from the late Chicago hip-hop artist Juice WRLD has arrived. The 21-track LP features previously released singles "Righteous," "Tell Me U Luv Me" with Trippie Redd, "Life's a Mess" with Halsey, and "Come & Go," which was produced by Marshmello.
Tucked away in the expansive project is a scintillating track by the name of "Man of the Year," which was produced by Skrillex. The production is markedly more reminiscent of Skrillex's time with alt-rock band From First to Last than his own electronic sound, with crunchy guitar riffs that meld seamlessly with Juice WRLD's unique hip-punk style.
Legends Never Die represents Juice WRLD’s third solo studio album. He released two solo records prior to his tragic death, 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance and 2019's Death Race for Love.
You can check out the single and stream Legends Never Die in full below.
