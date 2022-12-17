Justice Share "Anniversary Edition" of Influential Debut Album, "†"

Justice are revisiting †, their debut album and one of the most influential in electronic music history.

The iconic French duo have released a special "Anniversary Edition" of 2007's seminal album, which features 12 of its original tracks along with six bonus songs. These include demos of "TThhEe PPaARRtTYY" and "Valentine," as well as an unreleased single called "Donna" and a collaborative hip-hop remix of "D.A.N.C.E." alongside chart-topping rapper Logic.

In other news, Justice's Gaspard Augé said in summer 2021 that the duo were "in the process" of producing a new album, which would be their first since 2016's Woman. They haven't revealed any more details since, however.

† (Anniversary Edition) is out now on Ed Banger Records and Because Music. Take a listen below.

