Glass Petals Breathe New Life Into Justice's Iconic 2008 Track "Stress"

A minimalistic yet thumping tech house bomb from the blossoming duo.
Glass Petals

Songs by legendary electronic duo Justice will remain timeless as long as there is music. While they are of course memorable on their own—and even considered untouchable by many—every now and then their tracks receive a shot of adrenaline by artists looking to breathe new life into them.

Blossoming dance music duo Glass Petals is the latest to take on the daunting task of remixing the fabled French tandem. Glass Petals, which is comprised of Johnny Jover and renowned Canadian DJ and producer Felix Cartal, chose to rework Justice's iconic 2008 track "Stress," flipping it into a menacing house number.

Using the signature, menacing strings of the original, they have delivered a minimalistic yet thumping tech house bomb that belongs in the nightclubs of pre-COVID-19 yesteryear.

You can listen to Glass Petals' remix of "Stress" below and download the track for free here.

