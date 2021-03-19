Listen to Justin Bieber's New "Justice" Album, With Production from Skrillex, Virtual Riot, More

The Biebs dropped his star-studded sixth studio album today with a stable of high-profile producers.
Author:
Publish date:

Def Jam Recordings/Sushi3000/Marilyn Hue

The Biebs dropped his star-studded sixth studio album today with a stable of high-profile producers.

Justin Bieber has finally unveiled Justice, his sixth studio album featuring production from Skrillex and Virtual Riot, among other high-profile electronic music producers.

The two dubstep heavyweights are credited as writers on the album's opening song "2 Much," a stripped-down piano ballad. Check out the contemplative track below.

There's no doubt that longtime fans of both Skrillex and Virtual Riot will be dismayed at the absence of the artists' signature production elements in the brooding "2 Much." However, it's important to note the musicality present in the track, the ambiance of which features beautifully nuanced sound design, like subtle vocal chops and faint strings.

Considering their proclivity to create heavy-hitting bass music, it's easy to forget that both Skrillex and Virtual Riot are classically trained musicians and savants when it comes to melody formation. Many in the EDM community may view the melancholic ballad as a glaring misstep for both producers, but it is actually quite the opposite. If anything, it's a respite from the pigeonhole of dubstep music, and a refreshing opportunity for both to revisit their roots while joining forces with one of pop music's most historic artists.

Skrillex also contributes to two additional Justice cuts, "Somebody" and the Burna Boy-assisted "Loved By You." Fans of his pop-leaning production will gravitate to the latter, which has a smooth moombahton rhythm. "Somebody," on the other hand, seems like Bieber's crack at an alternative version of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" with its hyperpop drum programming. Additional standouts include "Love You Different," a bouncy dance-pop banger with Skrillex collaborator BEAM, and the previously released global hit "Holy" with Chance the Rapper.

You can listen to Justice in full below.

