TroyBoi Infuses Signature Trap Sound on Justin Bieber's "REDEYE": Listen

For electronic music fans, "REDEYE" is far and away the best track on Bieber's new "Justice" album.

Justin Bieber's Justice album is finally out. And while it may have been a major letdown for fans of electronic music looking for bangers courtesy of Skrillex and Virtual Riot, it was TroyBoi who swooped in to save the day.

For electronic music fans, the TroyBoi-assisted "REDEYE" is far and away the best track on Justice. It's a sultry melodic trap tune that interpolates Bieber's honeyed vocals with TroyBoi's signature sound, highlighted by the renowned producer's distinctive plucks and thick 808s.

You won't be able to find "REDEYE" on streaming platforms just yet. The collaboration was released as a Justice bonus track and made available only to fans who purchased the album from Bieber's official online store.

You can check out a snippet of "REDEYE" below, courtesy of TroyBoi's Instagram. There are many illegal rips of the track circulating on YouTube, but we've refrained from including them out of respect for the artists and label.

FOLLOW TROYBOI:

Facebook: facebook.com/troyboimusic

Twitter: twitter.com/TroyBoiMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/troyboi

Spotify: spoti.fi/3n0XzNf

FOLLOW JUSTIN BIEBER:

Facebook: facebook.com/JustinBieber

Twitter: twitter.com/justinbieber

Instagram: instagram.com/justinbieber

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ODD78X