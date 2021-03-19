TroyBoi Infuses Signature Trap Sound on Justin Bieber's "REDEYE": Listen
Justin Bieber's Justice album is finally out. And while it may have been a major letdown for fans of electronic music looking for bangers courtesy of Skrillex and Virtual Riot, it was TroyBoi who swooped in to save the day.
For electronic music fans, the TroyBoi-assisted "REDEYE" is far and away the best track on Justice. It's a sultry melodic trap tune that interpolates Bieber's honeyed vocals with TroyBoi's signature sound, highlighted by the renowned producer's distinctive plucks and thick 808s.
You won't be able to find "REDEYE" on streaming platforms just yet. The collaboration was released as a Justice bonus track and made available only to fans who purchased the album from Bieber's official online store.
You can check out a snippet of "REDEYE" below, courtesy of TroyBoi's Instagram. There are many illegal rips of the track circulating on YouTube, but we've refrained from including them out of respect for the artists and label.
FOLLOW TROYBOI:
Facebook: facebook.com/troyboimusic
Twitter: twitter.com/TroyBoiMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/troyboi
Spotify: spoti.fi/3n0XzNf
FOLLOW JUSTIN BIEBER:
Facebook: facebook.com/JustinBieber
Twitter: twitter.com/justinbieber
Instagram: instagram.com/justinbieber
Spotify: spoti.fi/2ODD78X