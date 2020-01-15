Justin Martin Inaugurates New Label, What To Do, with House Track, "Needs"

Justin Martin has kicked off 2020 with the launch of a deep house record label called What To Do. To that end, he's released a a new single by way of the freshly minted imprint that goes by the title "Needs."



Akin to Justin Martin classics like "Don't Go" or "Just Escape," the undulating melodies of "Needs" place it at a crossroads between deep and progressive house. A female vocal refrain rings out at strategic placements, giving the song just the right amount of singalong appeal. Martin intended to keep the track a "secret set weapon" (as he's known to), but decided to kick off the label with its release by popular demand.

Ever since Martin debuted on Dirtybird with "Cicada" in 2004, he's offered a more introspective take on the label's typical ghettotech sound. He furthered his style with a 2012 debut album, Ghettos & Gardens, followed by a sophomore effort titled Hello Clouds in 2016. With What To Do, he looks to build upon it even further.

Stream or download "Needs" by Justin Martin across platforms here.

Follow Justin Martin:

Facebook: facebook.com/justinmartinmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/justinmartin

Instagram: instagram.com/justinmartin

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/justin-martin-music