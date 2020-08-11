Tchami Remixes Justin Martin's "Stay" Into Tech-Funk House Thumper

Future house boss Tchami stepped in to remix Justin Martin's recent single "Stay," featuring Dalilah.

"Stay" was Martin's release this year from his newly minted What To Do label. Martin, a Dirtybird pioneer, diverged from his known wonky bass beats to launch the deep house imprint back in January.

Tchami gives the song a lighter, upbeat house iteration, twisting the original track's heavy bass with some funk. Amped percussion drives the familiar voice to a faster pace and higher octave. It's a dance floor-perfected house track that rings true to Tchami's signature energetic style.

"My new label What To Do is all about exploring uncompromised creativity and perfecting my sound," said Martin. "Expect music with emotional depth combined with raw dancefloor grit."

Martin debuted on Dirtybird in 2004, launching onto the tech-funk scene. Now Tchami's remix of "Stay" signals success as the San Francisco-based producer tries to expand his personal brand into less of a "laidback" tech style.

You can stream Tchami's remix here.

